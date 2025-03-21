Shore Capital Upgrades ASOS (LON:ASC) to Buy

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.

LON:ASC traded up GBX 46.80 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 301.80 ($3.91). 1,883,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.45. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 223.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and internationally. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

