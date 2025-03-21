Shore Capital Upgrades ASOS (LON:ASC) to Buy

ASOS (LON:ASC – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Shore Capital to a “buy” rating in a report released on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports.
LON:ASC traded up GBX 46.80 ($0.61) during trading hours on Friday, reaching GBX 301.80 ($3.91). 1,883,284 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 511,206. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 354.63 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 384.45. ASOS has a 1-year low of GBX 223.20 ($2.89) and a 1-year high of GBX 454.20 ($5.89). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.55, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of £361.77 million, a P/E ratio of -1.07, a P/E/G ratio of -1.26 and a beta of 2.86.
