Sherritt International (TSE:S) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Here’s Why

Sherritt International Co. (TSE:S – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.15, with a volume of 471403 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$0.17 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.18. The stock has a market cap of C$57.61 million, a PE ratio of -0.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.78.

Sherritt International Corporation engages in the mining, processing, refining, and sale of nickel and cobalt in North America, Cuba, Europe, Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through Metals, Power, Technologies, Oil and Gas, and Corporate segments. The company also produces and sells agricultural fertilizers, such as anhydrous ammonia, granular ammonium sulfate, and crystalline ammonium sulfate; and sulfuric acid, zinc sulfides, and copper sulfides.

