Seres Therapeutics’ (MCRB) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Chardan Capital

Chardan Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $1.25 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MCRB. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $1.00 to $0.75 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Seres Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MCRB opened at $0.73 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.83. The company has a market cap of $127.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.18 and a beta of 2.19. Seres Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.54 and a 12 month high of $1.53.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MCRB. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 137.6% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 938,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $780,000 after purchasing an additional 543,469 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,388,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after buying an additional 255,014 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 748,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 222,771 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,857,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $21,625,000 after acquiring an additional 140,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 383,248 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 43,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics company, develop microbiome therapeutics to treat the modulation of the colonic microbiome. It develops a novel class of biological drugs that are designed to treat by modulating the microbiome to restore health by repairing the function of a disrupted microbiome to a non-disease state.

