Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Senior plc (LON:SNR – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.89 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.80 ($2.25). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 143,172,484 shares traded.
Senior Stock Down 0.5 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company has a market capitalization of £682.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.85.
Senior (LON:SNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 earnings per share for the current year.
Senior Increases Dividend
About Senior
Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.
Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.
The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Senior
- What Are Some of the Best Large-Cap Stocks to Buy?
- Everything About Amazon Stock Signals a Buy—Time to Load Up?
- How to Know if a Stock Pays Dividends and When They Are Paid Out
- 5 Reasons Five Below’s Stock Price Is Heading Higher This Year
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- Broadcom: Why the Chip Stock Remains a Top Long-Term AI Play
Receive News & Ratings for Senior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.