Senior (LON:SNR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Senior plc (LON:SNR)'s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 153.89 ($2.00) and traded as high as GBX 173.80 ($2.25). Senior shares last traded at GBX 163.60 ($2.12), with a volume of 143,172,484 shares traded.

Senior Stock Down 0.5 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.35. The company has a market capitalization of £682.85 million, a PE ratio of 22.19, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 162.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 153.85.

Senior (LON:SNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported GBX 7.17 ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. Senior had a return on equity of 6.67% and a net margin of 3.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Senior plc will post 5.8304196 earnings per share for the current year.

Senior Increases Dividend

About Senior

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a GBX 1.65 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This is a positive change from Senior’s previous dividend of $0.75. This represents a dividend yield of 1.01%. Senior’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.22%.



Senior is an international, market-leading, engineering solutions provider with 30 operating businesses in 13 countries*.

Senior designs, manufactures and markets high-technology components and systems for the principal original equipment producers in the worldwide aerospace, defence, land vehicle and power & energy markets.

The Group aims to create long-term sustainable growth in shareholder value through a culture of empowerment of autonomous and collaborative operations working within an effective control framework.

