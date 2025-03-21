Semanteon Capital Management LP Takes Position in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Semanteon Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $872,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Hilltop by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 33,947 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 24,173 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Hilltop by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 236,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,774,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 128,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,680,000 after purchasing an additional 8,567 shares during the period. AlphaQuest LLC boosted its position in Hilltop by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 57,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after buying an additional 8,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi increased its holdings in Hilltop by 191.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 23,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $659,000 after buying an additional 15,547 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.13% of the company’s stock.

HTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of Hilltop from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James downgraded Hilltop from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:HTH opened at $30.53 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.98. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.67 and a 1-year high of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.14.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.27. Hilltop had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 5.18%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Hilltop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.38%.

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, term, agricultural and commercial real estate, equipment loans, and other lending products; and mortgage, commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

