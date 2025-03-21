Semanteon Capital Management LP Reduces Stock Position in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

Semanteon Capital Management LP trimmed its holdings in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,665 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 2,217 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in NOV were worth $1,017,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank n.a. raised its position in NOV by 222.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,337 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in NOV during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in NOV by 41.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,587 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Finally, R Squared Ltd bought a new position in NOV during the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Institutional investors own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NOV opened at $15.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.46. NOV Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.78 and a 52-week high of $21.20.

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.06. NOV had a return on equity of 9.88% and a net margin of 7.16%. Sell-side analysts forecast that NOV Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. NOV’s payout ratio is currently 18.63%.

NOV has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of NOV from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Atb Cap Markets lowered NOV from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on NOV from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their price objective on NOV from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.60.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Equipment, and Energy Products and Services. The company provides solids control and waste management equipment and services, managed pressure drilling, drilling fluids, premium drillpipe, wired pipe, drilling optimization services, tubular inspection and coating services, instrumentation, downhole tools, and drill bits.

