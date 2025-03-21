Semanteon Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Semanteon Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 18,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $939,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of New York Times by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of New York Times by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of New York Times by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,526 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Portfolio Design Labs LLC purchased a new position in New York Times during the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 3rd quarter valued at about $217,000. 95.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYT stock opened at $48.55 on Friday. The New York Times Company has a 1 year low of $41.55 and a 1 year high of $58.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.91.

New York Times ( NYSE:NYT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.06. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 11.36%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a boost from New York Times’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. New York Times’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.45%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of New York Times from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, New York Times presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

