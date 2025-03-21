Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $1.45 Million Holdings in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Semanteon Capital Management LP grew its position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI – Free Report) by 61.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,374 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,671 shares during the quarter. Ubiquiti makes up approximately 0.8% of Semanteon Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in Ubiquiti were worth $1,452,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,425,000. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,892,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the third quarter valued at $7,030,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ubiquiti in the fourth quarter worth $9,274,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ubiquiti during the fourth quarter valued at $8,619,000. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on UI shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Ubiquiti from $236.00 to $222.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. BWS Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $440.00 price target on shares of Ubiquiti in a research report on Monday, February 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ubiquiti

In other news, CAO Kevin Radigan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.99, for a total transaction of $347,990.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,484 shares in the company, valued at $864,407.16. This represents a 28.70 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 93.10% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSE UI opened at $318.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Ubiquiti Inc. has a 1-year low of $104.24 and a 1-year high of $469.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $360.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $310.57. The company has a market capitalization of $19.29 billion, a PE ratio of 43.33 and a beta of 1.12.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.12. Ubiquiti had a return on equity of 296.82% and a net margin of 20.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 7.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ubiquiti Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ubiquiti’s payout ratio is presently 32.61%.

Ubiquiti Company Profile

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. The company develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing and related software; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, door access systems, and other WLAN products.

