Semanteon Capital Management LP Has $1.18 Million Holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX – Free Report) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,787 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,308 shares during the period. Semanteon Capital Management LP owned about 0.07% of Tronox worth $1,176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Tronox by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,805,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073,674 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 6,938,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,869,000 after buying an additional 2,616,804 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox by 0.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,713,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,708,000 after buying an additional 22,165 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Tronox by 26.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,630,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,486,000 after acquiring an additional 551,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,456,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,741,000 after acquiring an additional 244,646 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Stephen J. Jones bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.17 per share, with a total value of $215,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $215,100. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TROX shares. Mizuho lowered their target price on Tronox from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tronox from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Tronox from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Tronox from $13.00 to $11.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Tronox currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Tronox Stock Up 0.1 %

Tronox stock opened at $7.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.95 and a beta of 1.64. Tronox Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $6.64 and a 52-week high of $20.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.93.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.03). Tronox had a negative return on equity of 0.63% and a negative net margin of 1.56%. Equities analysts predict that Tronox Holdings plc will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Tronox Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.73%. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently -161.29%.

About Tronox

(Free Report)

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines; and engages in beneficiation and smelting operations. It offers TiO2 pigment; ultrafine specialty TiO2; zircon; feedstock; pig iron; monazite; titanium tetrachloride; and other products.

