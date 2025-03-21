Semanteon Capital Management LP Grows Position in NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

Semanteon Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 30.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,730 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $1,442,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of NewMarket during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of NewMarket by 481.5% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 157 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

NewMarket Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE NEU opened at $538.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $526.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $533.54. NewMarket Co. has a 12 month low of $480.00 and a 12 month high of $638.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 0.41.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.56 EPS for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 16.59% and a return on equity of 35.48%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be given a $2.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 17th. This represents a $11.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. This is a boost from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.82%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

NewMarket Company Profile



NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

