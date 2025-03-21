Semanteon Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 1,219 Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,219 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,087,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Netflix by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 465,208 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $329,958,000 after buying an additional 8,024 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Netflix by 13.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,692,563 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,200,485,000 after purchasing an additional 198,148 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC now owns 778 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Strategy Asset Managers LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth about $378,000. Finally, Commerce Bank grew its position in shares of Netflix by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 23,570 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $16,717,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $800.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Benchmark upgraded Netflix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Arete Research raised Netflix to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,016.78.

Netflix Trading Down 0.9 %

Netflix stock opened at $950.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.95, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $542.01 and a fifty-two week high of $1,064.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $956.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $854.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The business had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 41,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $979.01, for a total transaction of $40,257,870.21. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,946,506.10. This represents a 56.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $386,876.48. This represents a 98.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Netflix

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

