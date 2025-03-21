Sector Gamma AS Has $3.91 Million Stock Holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Sector Gamma AS lessened its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 53.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,700 shares during the period. GE HealthCare Technologies comprises approximately 1.3% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $3,909,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GEHC. Darwin Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth $31,000. Continuum Advisory LLC boosted its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 101.8% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

GEHC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised GE HealthCare Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.75.

NASDAQ GEHC opened at $81.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.05. The firm has a market cap of $37.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.13. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.51 and a fifty-two week high of $94.80.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a return on equity of 25.74% and a net margin of 10.13%. On average, analysts anticipate that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

