Sector Gamma AS Grows Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Sector Gamma AS increased its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 40.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,155,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 335,000 shares during the quarter. Pfizer comprises about 10.5% of Sector Gamma AS’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Sector Gamma AS’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $30,642,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PFE. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Noble Wealth Management PBC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. 68.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PFE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Pfizer to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.92.

In related news, Director Ronald E. Blaylock acquired 19,457 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.65 per share, for a total transaction of $499,072.05. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,707 shares in the company, valued at $710,684.55. This trade represents a 235.84 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $26.17 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.48 and a twelve month high of $31.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $148.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.61.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $17.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.26 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 12.62% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.10 EPS. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

