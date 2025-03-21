Sebastian Burzacchi Sells 6,694 Shares of Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Free Report) COO Sebastian Burzacchi sold 6,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.40, for a total value of $109,781.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 250,378 shares in the company, valued at $4,106,199.20. This trade represents a 2.60 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

ALHC stock opened at $17.18 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of -22.31 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.63. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $17.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALHC has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $15.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Alignment Healthcare from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.83.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its position in Alignment Healthcare by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 56,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 2,154 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 135,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,937 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Alignment Healthcare by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 3,256 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Alignment Healthcare by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 119,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after purchasing an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. grew its position in Alignment Healthcare by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 34,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 4,497 shares during the period. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Alignment Healthcare

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform for seniors in the United States. It provides customized health care designed to meet the needs of a diverse array of seniors through its Medicare advantage plans. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Orange, California.

