Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Shares Purchased by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Bank raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 4,118 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. MWA Asset Management lifted its position in Seagate Technology by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. MWA Asset Management now owns 19,636 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,988 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, My Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Seagate Technology by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,113 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of STX opened at $88.38 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.16 and a beta of 1.01. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 1-year low of $82.31 and a 1-year high of $115.32. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $98.84.

Seagate Technology Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 19th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is 52.65%.

Several analysts have commented on STX shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $130.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 10th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Benchmark upgraded shares of Seagate Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.