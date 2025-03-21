Scotiabank Weighs in on APA’s FY2026 Earnings (NASDAQ:APA)

APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank upped their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of APA in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst P. Cheng now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.35 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.05. The consensus estimate for APA’s current full-year earnings is $4.03 per share.

APA has been the subject of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded APA from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of APA from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of APA in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut APA from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.60.

APA Price Performance

NASDAQ:APA opened at $20.57 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.14. APA has a 1 year low of $17.66 and a 1 year high of $36.05.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion.

Institutional Trading of APA

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth $277,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of APA during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of APA in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,721,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of APA by 459.8% in the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after buying an additional 43,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new position in shares of APA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,612,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

APA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.25%.

APA Company Profile

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

