Scotiabank Has Positive Estimate for Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) – Equities research analysts at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cameco in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.86 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.82. The consensus estimate for Cameco’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. The company had revenue of $845.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on CCJ. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Glj Research boosted their price objective on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Cameco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cameco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.64.

CCJ opened at $44.86 on Friday. Cameco has a 12-month low of $35.43 and a 12-month high of $62.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.53 billion, a PE ratio of 160.21 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cameco

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sierra Ocean LLC bought a new stake in Cameco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cameco during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in Cameco in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cameco Company Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

