Scotiabank Has Bullish Estimate for Cameco FY2025 Earnings

Cameco Co. (TSE:CCO – Free Report) (NYSE:CCJ) – Equities researchers at Scotiabank boosted their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cameco in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 19th. Scotiabank analyst O. Wowkodaw now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.23 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.18. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Cameco’s FY2026 earnings at $1.67 EPS.

Get Cameco alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on CCO. Stifel Canada raised Cameco to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Cameco from C$75.00 to C$90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$81.00 to C$88.00 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Cameco from C$91.00 to C$90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$85.30.

Cameco Stock Performance

Cameco stock opened at C$64.17 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$67.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$69.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.35, a quick ratio of 3.74 and a current ratio of 2.88. The stock has a market cap of C$28.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 242.45, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.90. Cameco has a fifty-two week low of C$48.71 and a fifty-two week high of C$88.18.

About Cameco

(Get Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.