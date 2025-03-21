Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Purchased by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,606 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHH. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 794.9% during the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 20,954 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 329.7% during the 3rd quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 2,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 1,912 shares during the period. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 266.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares during the period.

SCHH stock opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a 200-day moving average of $22.06. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12-month low of $18.45 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The company has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19 and a beta of 1.06.

The Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (SCHH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones Equity All REIT Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of US real estate investment trusts, excluding mortgage REITs and hybrid REITs. SCHH was launched on Jan 13, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

