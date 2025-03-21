Schindler (OTCMKTS:SHLAF) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Schindler Holding AG (OTCMKTS:SHLAF – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $286.19 and traded as high as $330.61. Schindler shares last traded at $330.61, with a volume of 10 shares changing hands.
Schindler Price Performance
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $288.31 and a 200-day moving average of $285.53.
About Schindler
Schindler Holding AG engages in the production, installation, maintenance, and modernization of elevators, escalators, and moving walks worldwide. It offers Schindler Ahead SmartMirror, a mirror and a screen for entertainment or information; Schindler Ahead AdScreen that delivers messages on a special screen inside the elevator; and Schindler Ahead MediaScreen, an in-car media solution for elevators.
