Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF) Trading 13.5% Higher – What’s Next?

Scentre Group (OTCMKTS:STGPF – Get Free Report) rose 13.5% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.10 and last traded at $2.10. Approximately 1,650 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 74% from the average daily volume of 6,242 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Scentre Group Price Performance

The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.92 and its 200 day moving average is $2.08.

Scentre Group Company Profile

Scentre Group owns and operates a leading portfolio of 42 Westfield destinations with 37 located in Australia and five in New Zealand encompassing more than 12,000 outlets. Our Westfield destinations are strategically located in the heart of the local communities we serve. Our centres are considered community hubs that connect people with services and experiences that enrich their daily lives.

