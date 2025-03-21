Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATLW) Shares Down 6.1% – Here’s What Happened

Satellogic Inc. (NASDAQ:SATLW – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 6.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.48 and last traded at $0.56. 13,291 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 32,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.60.

Satellogic Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.28.

About Satellogic

Satellogic Inc operates as an integrated geospatial company in the Asia Pacific, North America, and internationally. It engages in tasking satellites with monitoring assets and keeping up with their changing reality for government and commercial customers; control satellites on top of specific areas of interest for governments; and sale and support satellites.

