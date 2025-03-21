Sandy Spring Bank Reduces Position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Sandy Spring Bank lessened its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,389 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,805,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APH. Tacita Capital Inc grew its position in Amphenol by 328.9% during the 4th quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 50.0% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 498 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on APH. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Stock Performance

NYSE:APH opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $68.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.35 billion, a PE ratio of 34.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.25. Amphenol Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.05 billion. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.55%.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Featured Articles

