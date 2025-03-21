Sandy Spring Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,944 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $3,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Sfmg LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.8% during the third quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Down 0.6 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $562.71 on Friday. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 52 week low of $478.25 and a 52 week high of $648.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $607.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $605.77. The firm has a market cap of $78.37 billion, a PE ratio of 33.62 and a beta of 1.17.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

