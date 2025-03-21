Sandy Spring Bank Decreases Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Sandy Spring Bank cut its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,816 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,974 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $1,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGIT. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 44.2% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,554,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,158,000 after buying an additional 1,703,123 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $95,032,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 134.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 2,513,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,786,000 after buying an additional 1,441,121 shares during the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 17,071,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,164,000 after buying an additional 1,283,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $68,099,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF alerts:

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock opened at $59.19 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.87. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 52-week low of $57.03 and a 52-week high of $60.82.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.1731 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.