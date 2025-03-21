Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,331 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 1,028 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in EQT were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 891 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 976 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of EQT in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of EQT by 100.8% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EQT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stephens upgraded EQT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $41.00 to $59.00 in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their target price on EQT from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price on shares of EQT in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of EQT in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

EQT Price Performance

Shares of EQT opened at $53.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.36, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.17 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT Co. has a 52 week low of $30.02 and a 52 week high of $56.66.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%. As a group, analysts forecast that EQT Co. will post 3.27 EPS for the current year.

EQT Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

EQT Profile

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

