Sandy Spring Bank Buys 13,599 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 39.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 47,793 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,599 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in AT&T by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 1,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Finally, Endeavor Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Down 0.3 %

T opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.94 and a 1-year high of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $192.14 billion, a PE ratio of 17.96, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.23.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 13.97%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of AT&T from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.50 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

About AT&T

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

