Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Acquired by Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC

Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,546 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 53 shares during the quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $3,526,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Salesforce during the fourth quarter worth $1,173,564,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,433,785 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,482,347,000 after buying an additional 1,530,572 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 46.7% in the 4th quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 3,829,773 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,280,408,000 after buying an additional 1,219,254 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 56,872.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 933,204 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $311,998,000 after buying an additional 931,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Salesforce by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 49,007,404 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $13,432,855,000 after acquiring an additional 864,193 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Salesforce

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 16,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.68, for a total value of $5,616,791.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 1,662 shares in the company, valued at approximately $566,210.16. This represents a 90.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider R David Schmaier sold 1,785 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total transaction of $614,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,575,904. The trade was a 8.54 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,256 shares of company stock valued at $19,692,357. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on CRM shares. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Salesforce from $400.00 to $345.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Macquarie restated a “neutral” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $450.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Salesforce from $300.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and five have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.74.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CRM

Salesforce Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE:CRM opened at $279.07 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $314.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $309.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Salesforce Profile

(Free Report)

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.