Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX) Posts Earnings Results

Salarius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SLRX – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Salarius Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 6.4 %

NASDAQ SLRX traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $0.95. 20,802 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,225,875. Salarius Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.83 and a fifty-two week high of $7.20. The company has a market cap of $1.65 million, a PE ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.61.

About Salarius Pharmaceuticals

Salarius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing treatments for cancers with unmet medical need. Its lead candidate is Seclidemstat (SP-2577), a small molecular inhibitor which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as Ewing sarcoma.

