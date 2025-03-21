RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. lessened its stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 98.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 158,981 shares during the quarter. Advanced Micro Devices comprises about 0.1% of RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMD. Holderness Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 8,830 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $740,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,891,000. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 7,424 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $897,000 after buying an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 723,828 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $87,431,000 after buying an additional 13,102 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Price Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $107.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 2.62. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $94.73 and a one year high of $187.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.47 and its 200-day moving average is $132.17.

Insider Activity at Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices ( NASDAQ:AMD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 6.36%. Equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Philip Guido bought 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $107.56 per share, with a total value of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,626.32. This represents a 16.09 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on AMD. Melius cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $160.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. DZ Bank cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $200.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.14.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

