RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%.

RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.

About RWE Aktiengesellschaft

RWE Aktiengesellschaft generates and supplies electricity from renewable and conventional sources in Germany, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Offshore Wind; Onshore Wind/Solar; Hydro/Biomass/Gas; Supply & Trading; and Coal/Nuclear.

