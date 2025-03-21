RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

RWE Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RWEOY – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.15, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $8.82 billion during the quarter. RWE Aktiengesellschaft had a return on equity of 8.16% and a net margin of 12.03%.
RWE Aktiengesellschaft Stock Performance
OTCMKTS:RWEOY opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.45 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. RWE Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of $28.68 and a 52 week high of $39.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.57.
