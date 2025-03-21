Russell M. Sarachek Acquires 1,582 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $24,710.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 461,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,488.78. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Frequency Electronics Price Performance
FEIM stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.41. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.
Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.
Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.
