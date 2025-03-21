Russell M. Sarachek Acquires 1,582 Shares of Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM) Stock

Frequency Electronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) Director Russell M. Sarachek purchased 1,582 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.62 per share, with a total value of $24,710.84. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 461,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,210,488.78. This represents a 0.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frequency Electronics Price Performance

FEIM stock opened at $17.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.73 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 0.41. Frequency Electronics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.62 and a 1 year high of $20.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $16.39 and a 200 day moving average of $14.91.

Get Frequency Electronics alerts:

Frequency Electronics (NASDAQ:FEIM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th. The communications equipment provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.93 million for the quarter. Frequency Electronics had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 21.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frequency Electronics

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,927,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 108.7% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 101,703 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 52,962 shares during the period. Nokomis Capital L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Frequency Electronics in the fourth quarter worth about $1,778,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 26.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 19,259 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its holdings in Frequency Electronics by 204.8% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 83,538 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 56,134 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.60% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Frequency Electronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Frequency Electronics

About Frequency Electronics

(Get Free Report)

Frequency Electronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in designing, development, and manufacturing of precision time and frequency control products and components for microwave integrated circuit applications. It operates through two segments, FEI-NY and FEI-Zyfer. The FEI-NY segment offers precision time and frequency control products for communication satellites, terrestrial cellular telephone or other ground-based telecommunication stations; and other components and systems for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Frequency Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frequency Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.