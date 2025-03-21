RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 11.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,020 shares of the company’s stock after selling 864 shares during the period. RTX makes up 0.3% of Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Mindset Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in RTX by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of RTX by 20.7% during the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 118,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,389,000 after purchasing an additional 20,385 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 520,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,093,000 after acquiring an additional 69,285 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 90,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,989,000 after acquiring an additional 2,400 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,118,000 after acquiring an additional 12,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

RTX Stock Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RTX opened at $134.37 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $126.80 and its 200-day moving average is $122.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.99. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $94.08 and a 52 week high of $135.74. The company has a market capitalization of $179.40 billion, a PE ratio of 37.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.78.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.19. RTX had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 5.91%. Equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of RTX from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. StockNews.com cut shares of RTX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Argus upgraded shares of RTX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of RTX from $145.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RTX has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $166.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Neil G. Mitchill, Jr. sold 16,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total transaction of $2,100,981.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,556 shares in the company, valued at $7,763,124.60. This represents a 21.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 27,379 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.36, for a total value of $3,569,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 81,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,625,382.88. This trade represents a 25.14 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,831 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,302 in the last ninety days. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

RTX Company Profile

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Articles

