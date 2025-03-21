Royce & Associates LP Purchases 80,000 Shares of Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC – Free Report) by 61.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 210,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 80,000 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Uranium Energy were worth $1,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in Uranium Energy during the third quarter valued at about $12,643,000. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Uranium Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $600,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Uranium Energy by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,320,496 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,620,000 after purchasing an additional 90,098 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Uranium Energy by 712.5% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,821,256 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,108 shares during the period. Finally, Freedom Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Uranium Energy by 18.3% during the third quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 106,194 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 16,409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UEC opened at $5.62 on Friday. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.06 and a 52 week high of $8.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.83 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.85.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.25 price objective on shares of Uranium Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. National Bank Financial started coverage on shares of Uranium Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company. National Bankshares set a $10.00 price objective on Uranium Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stifel Canada upgraded Uranium Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $10.50 price target on Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.60.

Uranium Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, pre-extraction, extraction, and processing uranium and titanium concentrates in the United States, Canada, and Paraguay. It owns interests in the Palangana mine, Goliad, Burke Hollow, Longhorn, and Salvo projects located in Texas; Anderson, Workman Creek, and Los Cuatros projects situated in Arizona; Dalton Pass and C de Baca project located in New Mexico; Roughrider, Shea Creek, Christie Lake, Horseshoe-Raven, Hidden Bay, Diabase, West Bear, JCU, and other project located in Canada; and Yuty, Oviedo, and Alto Paraná titanium projects in Paraguay.

