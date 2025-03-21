Royce & Associates LP Has $1.29 Million Holdings in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP)

Royce & Associates LP grew its position in FTAI Infrastructure Inc. (NASDAQ:FIP – Free Report) by 149.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 177,089 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106,117 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.16% of FTAI Infrastructure worth $1,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in FTAI Infrastructure during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Castellan Group purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $96,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of FTAI Infrastructure during the fourth quarter worth approximately $103,000. 87.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTAI Infrastructure stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. FTAI Infrastructure Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.73 and a twelve month high of $10.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $605.12 million, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of 1.52. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.79.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. FTAI Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is -4.36%.

FTAI Infrastructure Inc focuses on acquiring, developing, and operating assets and businesses that represent infrastructure for customers in the transportation, energy, and industrial products industries in North America. The company operates through five segments: Railroad, Jefferson Terminal, Repauno, Power and Gas, and Sustainability and Energy Transition.

