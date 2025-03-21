Royce & Associates LP Grows Position in AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 150,668 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,880 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 0.34% of AMC Networks worth $1,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of AMC Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $141,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in shares of AMC Networks by 5.3% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Quest Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of AMC Networks by 2,096.0% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 51,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 49,026 shares during the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth about $134,000. Finally, Caprock Group LLC purchased a new stake in AMC Networks in the third quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.51% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCX. StockNews.com lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on AMC Networks from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AMC Networks has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other AMC Networks news, insider F. Dolan 2009 Revocabl Charles sold 154,345 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.95, for a total transaction of $1,072,697.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,789.35. This represents a 88.11 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 25.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AMC Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMCX opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.71. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.59 and a 1-year high of $18.58. The firm has a market cap of $322.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($0.41). AMC Networks had a negative net margin of 9.36% and a positive return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $599.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $611.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AMC Networks Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

AMC Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

AMC Networks Inc, an entertainment company, owns and operates a suite of video entertainment products that are delivered to audiences, a platform to distributors, and advertisers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Operations, and International and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.