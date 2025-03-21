Royce & Associates LP Buys 28,000 Shares of Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO)

Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Alvotech (NASDAQ:ALVO – Free Report) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 159,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,000 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned approximately 0.05% of Alvotech worth $2,104,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Alvotech in the 4th quarter worth about $748,000. PointState Capital LP increased its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 3.6% during the third quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 756,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,003,000 after buying an additional 26,481 shares in the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Alvotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alvotech by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 209,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,490,000 after acquiring an additional 21,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Alvotech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $113,000.

ALVO opened at $11.55 on Friday. Alvotech has a 1-year low of $9.15 and a 1-year high of $15.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a PE ratio of -6.24 and a beta of -0.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $12.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.17.

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on Alvotech in a research report on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company.

Alvotech, through its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures biosimilar medicines for patients worldwide. It offers biosimilar products in the therapeutic areas of autoimmune, eye, and bone disorders, as well as cancer. The company's lead program is AVT02, a high concentration formulation biosimilar to Humira to treat various inflammatory conditions, including rheumatoid arthritis, psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT04, a biosimilar to Stelara to treat various inflammatory conditions comprising psoriatic arthritis, Crohn's disease, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis, and other indications; AVT06, a biosimilar to Eylea to treat various conditions, such as age-related macular degeneration, macular edema, and diabetic retinopathy; and AVT03, a biosimilar to Xgeva and Prolia, which is in the pre-clinical phase to treat prevent bone fracture, spinal cord compression, and the need for radiation or bone surgery in patients with certain types of cancer, as well as prevent bone loss and increase bone mass.

