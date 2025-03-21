Royce & Associates LP Acquires 4,142 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Free Report) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.16% of Employers worth $1,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EIG. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Employers by 50.1% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Employers by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Employers by 1.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Employers by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 9,895 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $488,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Employers by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,680 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EIG stock opened at $50.10 on Friday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.67 and a 1-year high of $54.44. The company's 50 day moving average is $49.56 and its 200 day moving average is $49.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.64 and a beta of 0.21.

Employers ( NYSE:EIG ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $216.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.18 million. Employers had a return on equity of 8.99% and a net margin of 13.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.48%.

In related news, Director James R. Kroner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.50, for a total transaction of $51,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,208,087. This trade represents a 4.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann Marie Smith sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.24, for a total value of $70,967.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,963.24. This trade represents a 13.60 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,385 shares of company stock valued at $276,267. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th.

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Employers and Cerity. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries under the Employers and Cerity brands.

