Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Sells 2,035 Shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 794,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,035 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned 0.08% of Exelon worth $29,913,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stephens Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Exelon by 78.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Exelon by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Exelon in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Exelon

In other Exelon news, EVP Colette D. Honorable sold 1,463 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.57, for a total value of $59,353.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,134.47. This trade represents a 39.18 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exelon Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of EXC stock opened at $44.59 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.82 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.51. Exelon Co. has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $45.20. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.84 and a 200 day moving average of $39.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Exelon Co. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This is a boost from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.59%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on EXC. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exelon in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Exelon from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upgraded Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.63.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

