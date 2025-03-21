Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 4,411 Shares of Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $34,277,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vinva Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Moody’s by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 8,056 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,815,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the period. Enhancing Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $947,000. Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 47,526 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,497,000 after buying an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR purchased a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,021,000. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on MCO shares. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Moody’s from $481.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Moody’s in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $565.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $459.00 to $533.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Moody’s from $510.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $527.00.

Moody’s Stock Performance

MCO opened at $459.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $485.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $480.65. Moody’s Co. has a 1 year low of $360.05 and a 1 year high of $531.93. The stock has a market cap of $82.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.34.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 29.03% and a return on equity of 58.94%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 13.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Moody’s Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. Moody’s’s payout ratio is presently 33.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 281 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.62, for a total value of $133,087.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 61,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,314,236.28. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,124 shares of company stock valued at $552,193. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moody’s Profile

Moody’s Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody’s Analytics and Moody’s Investors Services. The Moody’s Analytics segment develops a range of products and services that support the risk management activities of institutional participants in financial markets.

