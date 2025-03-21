Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Purchases 29,038 Shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 874,823 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 29,038 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $52,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Avion Wealth lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 85.1% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity at Uber Technologies

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total value of $1,431,400.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at $25,901,755.56. This trade represents a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total value of $2,511,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. This represents a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $74.33 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.44 and its 200-day moving average is $71.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.27 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.84 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 62.60% and a net margin of 22.41%. Equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UBER. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Tigress Financial upped their price target on Uber Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Uber Technologies from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.31.

Read Our Latest Analysis on UBER

About Uber Technologies

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UBER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.