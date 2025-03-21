Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Increases Stock Position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,821 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $38,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CRWD. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,021,000 after buying an additional 712,900 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CrowdStrike in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,375,000. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 1,382,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,093,000 after purchasing an additional 408,190 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,420,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,854,843,000 after purchasing an additional 352,180 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CRWD opened at $369.03 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $386.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.52. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $200.81 and a 1-year high of $455.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The firm has a market cap of $91.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 723.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.19.

Several research firms have recently commented on CRWD. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of CrowdStrike in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CrowdStrike currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.51.

In other CrowdStrike news, insider Shawn Henry sold 5,505 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $1,973,377.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 110,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,536,731.71. This trade represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.47, for a total value of $3,871,834.47. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 389,589 shares in the company, valued at $139,655,968.83. This trade represents a 2.70 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,315 shares of company stock worth $38,319,124 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.34% of the company’s stock.

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

