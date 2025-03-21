Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Has $58.41 Million Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 814,794 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $58,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NEE. Boston Partners purchased a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $244,169,000. Amundi boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 49.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 9,543,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $676,008,000 after acquiring an additional 3,172,405 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,833,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $634,703,000 after acquiring an additional 1,525,436 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 167.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,186,225 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in NextEra Energy by 13,375.2% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 946,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $67,835,000 after acquiring an additional 939,209 shares during the last quarter. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock opened at $71.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.58. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.29 and a 1-year high of $86.10.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 28.06% and a return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.5665 dividend. This is a positive change from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.06%.

In other news, CAO James Michael May sold 2,383 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.09, for a total value of $162,258.47. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,867,504.43. This represents a 7.99 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NEE. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

