Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Buys 23,009 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,806 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,009 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. owned about 0.06% of ONEOK worth $32,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OKE. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 18,414,781 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,848,844,000 after buying an additional 934,007 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,680,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,242,449,000 after acquiring an additional 138,430 shares in the last quarter. Amundi grew its holdings in ONEOK by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,105,596 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $422,261,000 after purchasing an additional 207,324 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of ONEOK by 0.3% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,751,172 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $341,844,000 after purchasing an additional 11,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 1,992,336 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $200,031,000 after purchasing an additional 263,545 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OKE shares. Barclays reduced their target price on ONEOK from $105.00 to $101.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of ONEOK from $99.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of ONEOK from $109.00 to $102.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of ONEOK from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.31.

ONEOK Stock Performance

NYSE OKE opened at $100.75 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08, a PEG ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.81. ONEOK, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $118.07.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.18 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 16.84% and a net margin of 14.05%. On average, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a positive change from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 79.69%.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

