Royal London Asset Management Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 287,224 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,684 shares during the quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. were worth $42,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at KKR & Co. Inc.

In other KKR & Co. Inc. news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total value of $197,760,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Stock Performance

KKR & Co. Inc. Announces Dividend

KKR & Co. Inc. stock opened at $116.71 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $139.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07. KKR & Co. Inc. has a one year low of $91.92 and a one year high of $170.40.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 21.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on KKR. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $170.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. HSBC cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $153.00 to $173.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded KKR & Co. Inc. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $141.00 in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.79.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co. Inc. Profile

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.