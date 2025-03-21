Roth Capital Has Pessimistic View of High Tide Q4 Earnings

High Tide Inc (CVE:HIT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital reduced their Q4 2025 earnings per share estimates for High Tide in a report issued on Wednesday, March 19th. Roth Capital analyst W. Kirk now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.01. Roth Capital also issued estimates for High Tide’s FY2026 earnings at $0.03 EPS.

HIT stock opened at C$0.10 on Friday. High Tide has a 12 month low of C$0.01 and a 12 month high of C$0.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.10 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.07.

