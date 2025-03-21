Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Stock Holdings Lowered by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 162,458 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,179 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $7,530,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rollins in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Rollins by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Rollins during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of ROL opened at $51.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of 53.86 and a beta of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.72 and a 52 week high of $53.72. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.47.

Rollins Announces Dividend

Rollins ( NYSE:ROL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Research analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 68.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, insider Thomas D. Tesh sold 1,921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $99,469.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,131,937.94. The trade was a 4.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Elizabeth B. Chandler sold 13,193 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.18, for a total transaction of $675,217.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,916,600.68. This represents a 14.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,338 shares of company stock valued at $945,882 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a report on Monday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rollins presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Further Reading

