Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB) Insider Sells $36,571.55 in Stock

Rocket Lab USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:RKLB – Get Free Report) insider Frank Klein sold 1,835 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $36,571.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 1,417,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,253,644.92. This trade represents a 0.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Frank Klein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 14th, Frank Klein sold 44,553 shares of Rocket Lab USA stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.18, for a total transaction of $809,973.54.

Rocket Lab USA Stock Performance

NASDAQ:RKLB opened at $18.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.08 and a beta of 2.06. Rocket Lab USA, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.47 and a twelve month high of $33.34. The company has a fifty day moving average of $24.36 and a 200-day moving average of $19.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.16, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Rocket Lab USA ( NASDAQ:RKLB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The rocket manufacturer reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $132.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.58 million. Rocket Lab USA had a negative net margin of 51.76% and a negative return on equity of 39.47%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Rocket Lab USA, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on RKLB. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Rocket Lab USA from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Rocket Lab USA from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Lab USA from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised shares of Rocket Lab USA to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.06.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RKLB. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 79,943 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 74,522 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,898,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Rocket Lab USA by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,014 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Lab USA by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,747 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Lab USA by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,078 shares of the rocket manufacturer’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 746 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.78% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Lab USA Company Profile

Rocket Lab USA, Inc, a space company, provides launch services and space systems solutions for the space and defense industries. The company provides launch services, spacecraft design services, spacecraft components, spacecraft manufacturing, and other spacecraft and on-orbit management solutions; and constellation management services, as well as designs and manufactures small and medium-class rockets.

Further Reading

