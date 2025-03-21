RH (NYSE:RH) Rating Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RH. Morgan Stanley raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $435.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group raised RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays raised RH from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $383.00 to $515.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $261.00 to $374.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $423.27.

Shares of RH opened at $234.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.19 and its 200 day moving average is $350.97. The company has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a PE ratio of 67.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. RH has a 12-month low of $212.04 and a 12-month high of $457.26.

In other RH news, insider Eri Chaya sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $416.27, for a total value of $4,162,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christina Hargarten sold 5,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $447.20, for a total value of $2,361,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $216,444.80. This represents a 91.60 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 in the last quarter. 28.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RH. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its position in RH by 125.8% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 70 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in RH by 7,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in RH by 533.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in RH by 690.0% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 79 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in RH by 180.0% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.17% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

