RH (NYSE:RH) Given New $250.00 Price Target at UBS Group

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at UBS Group from $440.00 to $250.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.38% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on RH. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of RH from $300.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price target on shares of RH in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded RH from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $485.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded RH from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $261.00 to $374.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RH from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RH currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $412.44.

RH stock traded up $5.48 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $239.51. 357,250 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 763,705. RH has a twelve month low of $212.04 and a twelve month high of $457.26. The company has a market cap of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 2.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $357.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $350.97.

In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $426.41, for a total value of $10,660,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $446.73, for a total transaction of $268,038.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,380 shares of company stock worth $28,922,379 over the last three months. Company insiders own 28.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RH. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Quest Partners LLC increased its stake in RH by 57.5% in the third quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of RH during the third quarter valued at about $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of RH by 26.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 184,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,814,000 after purchasing an additional 38,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RH by 139.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,000 after buying an additional 1,506 shares during the period. 90.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings market. The company offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, baby, child, and teen furnishings. It provides its products through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, rhmodern.com, and waterworks.com online channels, as well as operates RH Galleries, RH outlet stores, RH Guesthouse, and Waterworks showrooms in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and Germany.

